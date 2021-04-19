Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $94,334.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.