Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $710,680.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $29,636.66 or 0.52791454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00276677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00669738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.76 or 0.99404404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.55 or 0.00868465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.