ichi.farm Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00684121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,222.70 or 0.99930733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00878869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

