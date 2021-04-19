ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $11.26

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. ICHI has a market cap of $5.62 million and $330,276.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $11.26 or 0.00020416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00269424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00894008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00601617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,610.93 or 0.89924155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,277 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

