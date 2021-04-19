IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

IDACORP stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,907. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

