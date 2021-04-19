Idena Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,962.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $33,962.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idena has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,697,339 coins and its circulating supply is 40,191,096 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

