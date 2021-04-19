Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $10.49 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for $10.49 or 0.00019183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $13.86 million and $514,450.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.66 or 0.00665116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.36 or 0.99723107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00872284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

