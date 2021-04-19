Ignition (IC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $216,280.64 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,420,176 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,003 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

