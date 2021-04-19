iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
IH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,225. iHuman has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,765,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,684,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,159,000.
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
