iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,225. iHuman has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,765,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,684,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,159,000.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of iHuman in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

