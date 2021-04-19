Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $223.19. 10,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,938. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.