imbrex (REX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $194,351.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

