Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Down to $44.32

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.32, but opened at $43.01. Independence shares last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $630.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Independence by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

