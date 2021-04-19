Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $80.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

