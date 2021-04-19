Indorse Token (IND) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Major Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 43.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $869,121.54 and approximately $839.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00086680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.42 or 0.00601067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

