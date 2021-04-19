Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

