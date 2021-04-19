Inex Project (INEX) Price Up 459% Over Last Week

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 524.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded up 459% against the US dollar. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00270067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $63,525.95 or 1.15740604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.55 or 0.00910143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00599703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

