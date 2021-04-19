Infinitus Token (INF) Market Cap Hits $9.91 Million

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $1.29 million worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Infinitus Token has traded up 90.7% against the US dollar. One Infinitus Token coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00618133 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Infinitus Token Coin Profile

Infinitus Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,972,278 coins. Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @InfinitusToken . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken . Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinium (INF) is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency using the CryptoNote protocol. The open source reference implementation of CryptoNote was coded from scratch based on the CryptoNote reference implementation, and is not a fork of Bitcoin. Infinium aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. It intrinsically has a higher degree of anonymity than Bitcoin or any of its various forks. Whitepaper “

Infinitus Token Coin Trading

