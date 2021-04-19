Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 4.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 2,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.