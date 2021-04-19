Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor Sells 2,841 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inogen alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $62.82. 193,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.92 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $66.66.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Inogen by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.