Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Trading Down 2.4%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 10,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 7,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Input Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.