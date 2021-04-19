Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Trading 20.4% Higher

Inscape Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)’s stock price traded up 20.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Inscape Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

