Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys 29 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08).

On Monday, March 15th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £147.32 ($192.47).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Charles Woodburn purchased 31 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.97 ($197.24).

BA stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of £16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 492.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

