Insider Buying: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

