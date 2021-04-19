Insider Buying: Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director Buys 10,188 Shares of Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,973.20.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76.

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.

Shares of CLI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 350,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 148,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

