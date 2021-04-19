Insider Buying: Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR) Director Buys 40,059 Shares of Stock

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR) Director Keith James Deluce acquired 40,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$18,026.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,000 shares in the company, valued at C$468,000.

Shares of CVE:MKR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.44. 47,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,759. Melkior Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.37 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver; and base metals, including zinc and copper. It holds a 100% interest in Carscallen gold project with 320 claim units covering approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario; a 100% interest in Maseres project, which covers a surface area of 90,000 acres located at Urban Barry Gold Camp, Quebec; a 100% interest in White Lake project, which is located at Hemlo, Ontario with a surface area of 90,000 acres; and a 100% interest in Val d'Or project located in Quebec with 120 claims covering approximately 6,333.04 hectares.

