Insider Selling: Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Mario Szotlender sold 37,500 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$22,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,951,485 shares in the company, valued at C$1,190,405.85.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Mario Szotlender sold 20,500 shares of Atico Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$12,505.00.

Atico Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.62. The company had a trading volume of 275,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$73.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. Atico Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.69.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

