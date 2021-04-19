Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 1,562 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $255,824.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,736 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $506,433.60.

BILL traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. The stock had a trading volume of 718,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,456. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.98. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

