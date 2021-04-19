Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $205,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $103,197.25.

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 116,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.