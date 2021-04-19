Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.94. 1,946,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

