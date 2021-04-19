Insider Selling: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

