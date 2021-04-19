Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells 19,375 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $252.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.39. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

