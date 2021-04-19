Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.