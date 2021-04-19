Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

FB stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,787,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210,342. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

