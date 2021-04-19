Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 4,940 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,960,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,357. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

