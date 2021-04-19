Insider Selling: LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Insider Sells 7,542 Shares of Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,846. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOGC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

