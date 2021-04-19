Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 11,173 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $89,358,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 15th, Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00.

NCNO stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,305,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

