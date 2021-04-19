Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $890,361.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 260,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

