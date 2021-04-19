Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 4,865 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. 16,557,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,025,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

