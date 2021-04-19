Insider Selling: The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Sells 133,400 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of The North West stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

Shares of The North West stock traded down C$0.94 on Monday, hitting C$34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The North West Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.73 and a 1 year high of C$37.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

Get The North West alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The North West’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.