Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melanie Marein-Efron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,381. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

