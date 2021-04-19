Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells 1,536 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $253,455.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,547.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.03. 2,564,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,445. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,459 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.