Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells 1,536 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $253,455.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,547.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.03. 2,564,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,445. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,459 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.