Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells 24,230 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

NYSE:VMW traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,445. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

