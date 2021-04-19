Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells 24,230 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.
NYSE:VMW traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,445. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
