Insights Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,811.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and $35,811.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00065797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00089937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.61 or 0.00640287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.01 or 0.06503992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,727,433 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

