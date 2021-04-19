Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce $39.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Insmed posted sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $198.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.68 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $316.14 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Insmed by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.07 on Monday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

