Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $297.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.51. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 675.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

