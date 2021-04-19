Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 986 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

