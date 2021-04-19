Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 822,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,990,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

