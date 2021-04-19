Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down to $70.45

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.45, but opened at $68.01. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 5,308 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

