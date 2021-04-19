Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDN stock remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Monday. 302,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,273. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

