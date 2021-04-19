International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10, RTT News reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.12. 6,910,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

